Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

