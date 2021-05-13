Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 3,687,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

