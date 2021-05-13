Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $19,787,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

