Insider Selling: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells 9,161 Shares of Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

