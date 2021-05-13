Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Sells 12,763 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

