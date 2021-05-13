Insider Selling: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CFO Sells 2,452 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

URI opened at $329.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

