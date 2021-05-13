Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,572. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275 over the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

