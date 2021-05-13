Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$185.00 to C$190.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$167.81 and last traded at C$166.03, with a volume of 14041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$166.97.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.7799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

