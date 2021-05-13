Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.42 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 121,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

