Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $588.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.