Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to $56.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFSPF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

