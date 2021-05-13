International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

ICAGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 322,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

