International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.65.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

