Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.52. 106,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.11. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

