Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IIP.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.12 and a 12 month high of C$16.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

