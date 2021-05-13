Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.84.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITP shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.63.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

