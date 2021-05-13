Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Down 4.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $34.76. Approximately 535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

ITJTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

About Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.