Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

INTZ opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. Equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $108,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

