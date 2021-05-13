Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $811.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $804.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.45. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.13 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

