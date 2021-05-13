Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Holdings Reduced by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

