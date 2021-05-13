Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Sells 300,000 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

