Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 67.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,103 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 19.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $46,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

