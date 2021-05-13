Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

