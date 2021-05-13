Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 1.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $35,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,957,000.

Shares of RYT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.99. 414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $173.37 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

