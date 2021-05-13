Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

