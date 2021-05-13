Investors Buy Large Volume of NewAge Call Options (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,818 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,310% compared to the typical volume of 2,185 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

