Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,570 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,219% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perrigo by 148.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 515,777 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Perrigo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 442,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

