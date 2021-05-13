Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,880 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at $128,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Ferro stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Ferro has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

