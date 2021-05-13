Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,652 put options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,178 put options.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $70.59 on Thursday. GDS has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,634,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

