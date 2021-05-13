Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.480-3.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.67. 48,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

