Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 221,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

