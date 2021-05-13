iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,560. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69.

