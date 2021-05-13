iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 3,688.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.35 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.