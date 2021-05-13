iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) is Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises about 4.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 3,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,415. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

