iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.27. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,522. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $203.10 and a twelve month high of $331.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

