iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.49 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.