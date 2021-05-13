iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.49. 480,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,267,622. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

