iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

