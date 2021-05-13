iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.12. 86,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

