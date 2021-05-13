iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,492,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

