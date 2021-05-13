iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lowered by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $99.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

