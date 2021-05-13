iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.40. 11,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

