iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.01. 94,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

