iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.18. The stock had a trading volume of 487,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

