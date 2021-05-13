iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $412.66. 316,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day moving average is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.