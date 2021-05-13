iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 75.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $127.38. 64,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,538. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

