iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

