Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $7.95. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 292,001 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.