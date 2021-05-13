J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

JSAIY opened at $14.53 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

