Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCIC) Shares Down 0.6%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. 8,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

